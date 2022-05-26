Incoming Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) chief Rose Beatrix “Trixie” Cruz-Angeles gives a briefing at the BBM Campaign headuarters in Mandaluyong CIty on May 26, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ASB-CBN News

MANILA — Incoming press secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles on Thursday said she had "changed her mind" on her previous criticism of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his family, which was why she accepted a post in his Cabinet.

Cruz-Angeles' online remarks against the Marcos family resurfaced days after the incoming administration announced that she was chosen to head the Presidential Communications Operations Office.

She said that in her vlog, "I’ve told my story about how and when I changed my mind about it."

"Aren't people entitled to change their minds? I think we are 'di ba?" Cruz-Angeles told reporters. "I think that evolution is a natural thing even among our consciousness."

"It's pretty much it. I'm sure you can see them [on the vlog]," she added.

Cruz-Angeles in 2013 tweeted in reference to the Marcos matriarch: "True justice is when we see at least Imelda in jail."

Imelda has been found guilty of several counts of graft in lower courts, but has won most of her appeals in higher courts.

In 2016, Cruz-Angeles also said that her "deepest worry may not be his (Marcos') manufactured heroism, but that future generations will believe it."

A lawyer and former social media strategist under the Duterte administration, Cruz-Angeles said she accepted the PCOO post from Marcos' camp a day before it was announced to the media.

"Hindi po ako spokesman... Ang trabaho ko ay magbigay ng media briefings kung may kailangan i-clarify sa mga statements ng pangulo o ng president-elect," she said.

"It's merely clarificatory. Hindi ako ang tagapagsalita niya," she said.

(I am not a spokesman. My job is to give media briefings if there are statements of the president or president-elect that need to be clarified. I am not his spokesperson.)

During Thursday's 6-minute long press conference, Cruz-Angeles declined to answer queries about a contempt order against Marcos in the United States, saying she has yet to get information about it.

"Allow me to be settled first into the job," she said. "I only started yesterday. Today is my first formal undertaking so be gentle."

In the early 2000s, Cruz-Angeles worked with several agencies involved in heritage and cultural conservation.

She also served as spokesperson of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) and a legal counsel for several individuals involved in controversial cases.

Her previous clients include expelled Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) minister Lowell Menorca II and former fugitive-turned-customs commissioner Nicanor Faeldon.

In 2016, the Supreme Court suspended Cruz-Angeles from practicing law for 3 years. The high court said she and fellow lawyer Wylie Paler violated passages in the lawyer's code of conduct against dishonest practices, neglect of legal matters entrusted to them, and accountability for a client’s money.