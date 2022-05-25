MANILA - Radio commentator and pro-Duterte blogger Trixie Cruz-Angeles has been tapped to head the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO), the camp of incoming President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. said on Wednesday.

"The primary task of Cruz-Angeles is to oversee the operations of the PCOO, which includes the conduct of regular press briefings to media practitioners covering Malacanang activities," according to a statement issued by Marcos' spokesman Vic Rodriguez.

Cruz-Angeles, who was a social media strategist at the PCOO from July 2017 to 2018 during the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte, has accepted the offer to become Press Secretary, the statement added.

In the early 2000s, Cruz-Angeles worked with several agencies involved in heritage and cultural conservation.

She also worked as a spokesperson of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP), and a legal counsel for individuals involved in controversial cases.

Among the clients she represented are expelled Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) minister Lowell Menorca II and former fugitive-turned-Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon.

In 2016, the Supreme Court suspended Cruz-Angeles from practicing law for 3 years. The high court said she and fellow lawyer Wylie Paler violated passages in the lawyer's code of conduct against dishonest practices, neglect of legal matters entrusted to them, and accountability for a client’s money.

She has since become a radio show host and a prominent blogger supportive of the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Under the law, the PCOO is mandated to develop guidelines to ensure the dissemination of information about the government's programs and activities.