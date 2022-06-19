The Marcos Family poses for a photo opportunity with the Duterte Family during Vice President Sara Duterte’s inauguration day in Davao City on June 19, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

DAVAO CITY - The Duterte family "can count on" the Marcos clan "for life," Sen. Imee Marcos said Sunday, after Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte took her oath as the Philippines' 15th vice president.

EARLIER: The Marcos family exchanged pleasantries with VP @indaysara and her parents after the Davao Mayor took her oath as VP.



Incoming Rep. @sandromarcos7 was seen doing the traditional 'pagmano' to pay respect to Pres. Duterte, while VP Sara hugged Sen. Imee & Liza Marcos.

"The Dutertes can count on us. Davao can count on us, and Mindanao will always be a priority as it was during my father's time. Hindi yan magbabago (That will not change)," Sen. Marcos told ABS-CBN News Digital in a chance interview.

"Solid North nga dahil Ilokano kami pero Solid South din dahil kaakibat natin at kaalyado ang mga Duterte habang buhay," she said.

(We are the Solid North because we are Ilocanos, but we are also the Solid South because we will work with and are allies with the Dutertes for life.)

In the run-up to the 2022 national elections, critics of the Marcos-Duterte tandem floated discussions about the latter possibly ousting the scion and namesake of former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. from power.

Their camps repeatedly denied talk of rift within their so-called UniTeam.

WHAT DID IMEE WHISPER TO DIGONG?

After the Davao City mayor took her oath as Philippine Vice President, the Marcos family was among the guests of honor who went on stage to take pictures with the vice president and her parents.

President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was seen tapping the back of President Rodrigo Duterte, while his son - incoming Ilocos Norte Rep. Sandro Marcos - gave the incumbent President the traditional mano to show his respect.

The newly-inaugurated vice president was also seen hugging Sen. Marcos, and incoming First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos as they greeted the vice president's mother Elizabeth.

Sen. Marcos also whispered something to President Duterte.

When asked what she told the Davaoeño President, the senator said: "Nagpasalamat lang ako kay Presidente."

(I thanked the President.)

"Sabi niya, 'Wala naman akong ginawa.' Sabi ko, 'Ang dami niyong ginawa. In 6 years ginawa mong proud ang Pilipino,'" she said.

(He said he did not do anything. I said he did so much and made Filipinos proud in the past 6 years.)

Sen. Marcos said she was delighted to hear the incoming Vice President's speech, especially the last part when the Davaoeña said that she may not be the best and the brightest, but she is certain that she has the sturdiest heart when it comes to defending Filipinos.

"VP Inday always tells the truth. Hindi nambobola 'yun (She is not taking us for a ride)," Sen. Marcos said.

"Kaya umasa tayo sabi nga niya hindi naman siya expert sa lahat ng education, hindi naman siya ang pinakamahusay na VP o opisyal pero walang tatalo sa kaniya sa tibay ng loob sa paglaban para sa Pilipino," she said.

(We can hope that even if she is not an expert on education, even if she is not the best VP or official, no one can beat her when it comes to her strength and fullness of heart when it comes to defending Filipinos.)

MARCOS JR. LAUDS HIS VICE PRESIDENT

Marcos Jr. also praised his vice president's speech, saying he is certain that she would "do a great job" as the Philippines' second-highest official.

“I am so proud of her. She’s gonna be great. She will do a great job. I know it,” Marcos Jr. told ABS-CBN News Digital in a separate interview.

Vice President Duterte earlier said she took her oath 11 days ahead of the usual June 30 inauguration so that she could attend Marcos Jr.'s own inaugural ceremony in Manila by the end of the month.