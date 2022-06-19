Sara Duterte will be a great VP, says Marcos

President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and son congressman-elect Sandro Marcos greet Vice President-elect Sara Duterte during her inauguration ceremony at the San Pedro Square in Davao City on June 19, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

DAVAO CITY - Vice President-elect Sara Duterte will be great in her new position, her Halalan 2022 running mate and incoming President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. said Sunday after her inauguration here.

“I am so proud of her. She’s gonna be great. She will do a great job. I know it,” Marcos said of Duterte in a chance interview with ABS-CBN News.

Marcos arrived in Davao City after lunch with his wife Liza and their eldest son, incoming Ilocos Norte Rep. Sandro Marcos, to attend the oath-taking of Duterte as the country's 15th Vice President.

His sister, Sen. Imee Marcos, joined the ceremony as well.

Marcos’ camp earlier said that the incoming chief executive is expected to travel back to Manila within the day to attend to other commitments on Monday morning.

His camp had said that he would just attend Duterte's oath taking, and would refrain from other big ticket activities to avoid stealing the spotlight from the outgoing Davao City mayor.

Marcos had described Duterte as the "best running mate and BFF (best friend forever) anyone could ever wish for."

In the run-up to the 2022 national elections, critics of the Marcos-Duterte tandem floated discussions about the latter possibly ousting the scion and namesake of former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. from power. Their camps repeatedly denied talk of rift within their so-called UniTeam.

In May, Duterte said she would be a "supportive and loyal vice-president" to Marcos.

Last month, Marcos was seen hugging Duterte as they waited for Congress to officially declare them as the winners of the May 9 presidential and vice presidential race.

Aside from Marcos, other notable guests who attended Duterte's vice presidential inauguration include her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, former President and now incoming congresswoman Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, some ambassadors and several local politicians.

Marcos will formally take his oath on June 30, the same day he, Duterte and other elected officials will formally assume office.

