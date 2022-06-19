Vice President-elect Sara Duterte takes her oath as the 15th Vice President of the Philippines at the San Pedro Square in Davao City on June 19, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

DAVAO CITY (UPDATE) - Vice President-elect Sara Duterte took her oath as the Philippines' second highest leader on Sunday or 11 days ahead of her formal assumption of office.

The outgoing mayor of Davao City, who is also President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter, was sworn in by Supreme Court Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando in a formal ceremony at the San Pedro Square in this city.

Duterte, 44, was joined on stage by her parents, with her mom, Elizabeth Zimmerman, holding the Bible on which she placed her left hand while taking her oath.

"Hindi ako ang pinakamagaling, o pinakamatalinong tao sa Pilipinas at sa mundo. Ngunit, walang makakatalo sa tibay ng puso ko bilang isang Filipino," she said in her inaugural address.



"The voice of 32.2 million Filipinos was loud and clear - with the message to serve our motherland. And this message has been reiterated in my oath: to consecrate myself to the service of the nation," she added.

Prior to that, a Holy Mass was held at the nearby San Pedro Cathedral which the Vice President-elect attended.

Duterte received at least 32,208,417 votes during the May 9 elections, while second placer Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan got 9,329,207. Seven others aspired for the vice presidency.

Her inauguration was attended by her father, President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., former President and now congresswoman-elect Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, some ambassadors, and local politicians.

Among those seen at the venue were Sen. Imee Marcos, Sen. Bong Revilla and wife Lani, Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa, Sen.-elect Loren Legarda, Congressman-elect Joey Salceda, and Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III.

The following senatorial candidates in the May 9 elections but were not successful in their bid were also present: Herbert Bautista, Larry Gadon, Salvador Panelo, and Harry Roque.

"As we previously articulated, let us stand behind Vice President-elect Duterte-Carpio and all other newly elected leaders as they embark on the responsibilities and challenges of their offices and fulfill their mandate of delivering genuine change to our beloved country," acting presidential spokesman and Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said in a statement earlier in the day.

Aside from formally becoming the 15th Vice President of the country on June 30, Duterte will also take the helm of the Department of Education.

In a statement, the DepEd congratulated her on her inauguration and expressed their enthusiasm in working with her "in provocatively addressing the challenges in basic education."

"We call on our stakeholders, including our teachers, non-teaching personnel, field officials, parents, and partners, to unite and collaborate anew under the leadership of VP Sara, for the benefit of the Filipino children," it said.

- with reports from Katrina Domingo and Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News; and Cheche Diabordo

RELATED VIDEO