Presidential and Vice Presidential aspirants Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and Sara Duterte hold their campaign sortie in the town of Narvacan in Ilocos Sur on Feb. 17, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte-Carpio were officially proclaimed by Congress on Wednesday as winners of the May 9 presidential and vice presidential elections.

Marcos and Duterte-Carpio had campaigned on a promise to unify the country, boost jobs, and tame rising prices as the Philippines sought a pathway out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I proclaim Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. as the duly elected President of the Republic of the Philippines and Sara Zimmerman Duterte as the duly elected Vice President of the Republic of the Philippines,” said Senate President Vicente Sotto III and House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco in a joint session of Congress.

Sitting as the National Board of Canvassers, Congress said Marcos received at least 31,629,783 votes, more than double the 15,035,773 tally of his closest rival, outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo.

Duterte-Carpio received 32,208,417 votes, while second placer Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan got 9,329,207.

Marcos, 64, son and namesake of the late dictator who was ousted from office in the 1986 People Power Revolution, will become the 17th President of the Philippines. He will succeed Rodrigo Duterte who steps down next month.

Duterte-Carpio, the outgoing president's daughter who is turning 44 on May 31, will serve as the 15th Vice President of the country.

The two will assume office on June 30, under the constitution.

'FASTEST' CANVASS

The Senate and House of Representatives started canvassing votes for the presidential and vice presidential elections on Tuesday. Unofficial tallies had already indicated the landslide victory of the Marcos-Duterte tandem as early as the night of May 9.

At the start of the official canvassing of votes for president, Robredo's camp said it would make no objections, speeding up the proceedings.

The 2-day vote canvassing was the “fastest canvass ever done in the history of our elections,” said Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri.

“We did not sacrifice accuracy and transparency, nakita niyo naman it was all open to the public, nakita niyo naman, first time, live feed tayo sa public,” Zubiri said in a chance interview minutes before the proclamation.

(You saw that it was all open to the public, you saw that for the first time, we had a live feed to the public.)

Marcos' defeated rivals include Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, senators Manny Pacquiao and Panfilo Lacson, and labor leader Leody De Guzman, among others.

About 8 in 10 out of some 67 million registered voters cast their ballots in this year's polls, said the Commission on Elections.

MARCOS JR, INCOMING 17th PHILIPPINE PRESIDENT

The incoming president, the second child of the former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and former First Lady Imelda Marcos, served as senator from 2010 until 2016.

He lost to Robredo in the vice presidential race in 2016. His sister Imee is an incumbent senator.

At 23, he was elected vice governor of Ilocos Norte, and went on to become the governor the following election. He served until 1986 when the Marcos family was forced into exile in the United States.

Marcos returned to the Philippines in 1991, shortly before Corazon Aquino ended her presidential term. He went on to win as Ilocos Norte representative in 1992, serve several terms as Ilocos Norte Governor from 1998 to 2007), and again as member of the House of Representatives from 2007 to 2010.

He is married to Louise C. Araneta, a founding partner in the Marcos Ochoa Serapio Tan (MOST) Law Firm. They have 3 sons: Ferdinand Alexander (Sandro), Joseph Simon, and William Vincent. Sandro was recently elected as Ilocos Norte 1st District Representative.

Marcos' candidacy in Halalan 2022 is being challenged by some groups, including victims of martial law that his father imposed from 1972 until 1981.

The 92-year-old Marcos matriarch Imelda attended her son's proclamation wearing a pink gown and her signature beehive hairdo.

DUTERTE-CARPIO, 15TH VP-ELECT

Duterte-Carpio, a lawyer, is one of Duterte's 4 children, and like him, also served as city mayor of Davao.

She is married to Manases Carpio, also a lawyer, and they have 3 children.

Her siblings, Paolo and Sebastian, also won in the recently held elections, the former as Davao City 1st District Representative and the latter as Davao City mayor.

