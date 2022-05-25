Members of the Marcos family shares a light moment with presumptive vice president Sara Duterte ahead of the proclamation. Photo from Inday Sara Duterte's Facebook page

MANILA — Marcos matriarch Imelda has found vigor as her only son Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos is set to be proclaimed the 17th president of the Philippines, daughter Imee said Wednesday.

"Siyempre nanay ko sobrang excited, sobrang excited niya at tuwang-tuwa siya sa mga pangyayari. She's suddenly able to hear, to walk, lahat ng sakit-sakit noong panahon ng COVID lahat ng nararamdaman biglang nawala, maliksing-maliksi at parang hindi na siya ulit 92 kundi 29," the senator told reporters ahead of the proclamation of her brother.

(Our mother is very excited and she's really happy about the development. She's suddenly able to hear, to walk, all her illnesses seem to have vanished. she's full of vigor, you'd think she's not 92 but 29.)

Imee added that their family is “very, very grateful" for the “second chance.”

“Mabigat ang pinagdaanan ng aming pamilya matapos ang 1986 kung ano-anong kaso ang hinarap namin, kung ano-anong pangungutya at pang-aapi,” Sen. Marcos told reporters.

(We went through so much post-1986. We faced so many charges and insults.)

Sen. Marcos, the chairperson of the Committee on Electoral Reforms, arrived at the House of Representatives as the canvassing of votes was coming to a close.

The Marcoses were accused of human rights violations following their patriarch Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr.’s ouster in 1986. Imelda faces graft and corruption cases, while Marcos Jr. himself is criticized for several issues, including claiming to have graduated from the University of Oxford, which was proven false by the university itself, and failure to pay taxes.

Sen. Marcos meanwhile thanked “Marcos loyalists” and Ilocanos in a chance interview with the media, and said that they are now making time to thank areas that gave Marcos Jr. the most votes.

“‘Yun kasi ang promise ko. Libre ni ate,” Sen. Marcos said.

Marcos Jr. is considering setting his inauguration at the Quirino Grandstand where his father, former president and the late dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos was inaugurated in 1965 and 1969, Sen. Marcos said.

Sen. Marcos revealed that their family asked Marcos Jr. to run in this year’s elections for Senate instead, calling his 2016 loss a “traumatic experience for their family.”

But now that her brother emerged victorious in his bid for the country’s top post, Sen. Marcos does not see any additional role apart from her legislative position in the upper house.

“Sapat na siguro maging ‘Super Ate’ sa Senado. It’s very useful for the executive and legislative branch to work hand-in-hand,” Sen. Imee said, mentioning that a harmonious relationship between the two will be most beneficial for the country.

“I think it’s no secret that President Duterte has his fair share of issues with the legislature, even as he remained most popular throughout his term,” she added.