Former Senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., namesake son of the late President Ferdinand Marcos, speaks to the media after filing his certificate of candidacy (COC) for the 2022 presidential elections at the Harbor Garden tent of the Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City on Wednesday. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- In April of 1978, then-President Ferdinand Marcos said at the 25th commencement exercises of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP), then the Philippine College of Commerce, that his son Bongbong was "a senior at Oxford."

"He is graduating this June."

Now, 43 years later, presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and his camp continue to assert that the former senator graduated with a "degree" from the prestigious university.

But a new Vera Files report contests this based on documents left behind in Malacañang after the Marcoses left the Philippines in 1986.

"His father, the dictator, lied about his son’s degree. His mother, the undead half of the conjugal dictatorship, flaunted the same lie. And the son, who now wants to be president, continues the lie. For the past 43 years, the Filipino people have been lied to," said Vera Files in its 2-part probe into historical documents left in the Palace

after the 1986 EDSA uprising.

According to the documents, Marcos, the strongman, knew as early as October 1976 that his son could no longer continue his residency at Oxford University. This was two years before he spoke about Bongbong's supposed upcoming graduation in his speech at the 25th commencement exercises in PUP.

Bongbong was not allowed by the Oxford University rule to carry on his studies after he "passed in only one of the three subjects he took in the preliminary examination."

He passed philosophy, but not economics and politics.

Bongbong took a second shot at the subjects he failed, but passed only in economics, effectively ending his residency at Oxford.

Photo via by VERA Files

Photo via by VERA Files

Then-Philippine Ambassador to the UK Pablo Araque at the time reported to Marcos and his wife, then-First Lady Imelda Marcos, that they sent an appeal to Oxford citing "special mitigating circumstances" that may help repeal their decision to end Bongbong's residency.

Circumstances included Bongbong's asthma, complicated by a bout of flu before his examination, and psychological distress caused by visits to the devastated areas affected by the August 17, 1976 Mindanao quake and the following tidal wave which claimed the lives of 8,000 Filipinos.

The appeal did not work.

Photo via by VERA Files

According to the report, instead of coming back home, Bongbong remained in Oxford to pursue a special diploma in social studies instead.

In Marcos' PUP commencement speech in 1978, Bongbong was indeed preparing for his exams, but not as a senior for a bachelor's degree in Oxford. He was getting ready for a test to get a special diploma.

Three months later, John Norman Davidson Kelly, principal of Oxford's St. Edmund Hall, told the Marcoses that Bongbong passed his exams for his special diploma.

In November 1978, seven months after Marcos Sr. first spoke of his son's college education, the then-21-year-old Bongbong was sworn in as special assistant to the president.

This is where inconsistency begins—in a press release for the event where Malacañang stated that Bongbong held a special diploma in social studies from Oxford University.

This press release is just the first of the long line of documents and statements that Bongbong Marcos and his camp try to disprove, as they maintain he got a bachelor's degree in Oxford.

In an interview with Bandila in 2015, Marcos claimed that he received a bachelor of arts degree from Oxford, and when asked about reports saying it was not a degree but a special diploma, Marcos insisted that it was still a bachelor of arts degree.

In another interview with DZMM in 2016, Marcos shared that he flew to England and personally went to Oxford where he got a certificate confirming his degree.

The certificate however, read: ""We can confirm that a Ferdinand Marcos matriculated at the University of Oxford in 1975 to read for a BA in Philosophy, Philosophy and Economics. According to our records, he did not complete his degree, but was awarded a special diploma in Social Studies in 1978."

But Marcos again insisted that the special diploma is the same as a bachelor's degree.

This issue about Marcos' educational background again came about as he launched a bid for the presidency in 2022.

In a statement last month by Marcos' chief-of-staff, lawyer Vic Rodriguez challenged critics to disprove "Oxford's degree confirmation" to him.

Rodriguez added that Marcos has always been honest about his special diploma from Oxford.

"[He] has always been forthright on his conferment of a special diploma in social studies by the distinguished university and has never misrepresented his Oxford education," said Rodriguez.

The Oxford University last week confirmed anew to ABS-CBN News that Marcos failed to get a degree.

ABS-CBN News sought a response from the Marcos camp regarding the Vera Files report but has yet to receive a reply as of writing. We will update this story once the it issues a statement.