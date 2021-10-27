Former senator Bongbong Marcos poses for photos after filing his certificate of candidacy (COC) for the 2022 presidential election at the Harbor Garden tent of the Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City on October 6, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The University of Oxford, one of the world's most prestigious academic institutions, on Wednesday confirmed that presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. failed to complete his degree and did not graduate, contrary to his earlier claims.

According to the university's Information Compliance Team, Marcos "did not complete his degree, but was awarded a Special Diploma in Social Studies in 1978."

"We can confirm that a Ferdinand Marcos matriculated at the University of Oxford in 1975 to read for a BA in Philosophy, Politics and Economics. According to our records, he did not complete his degree, but was awarded a Special Diploma in Social Studies in 1978," the university said in an email in response to ABS-CBN News' inquiry.

It added that a special diploma is "not a full graduate Diploma."

Marcos, the son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, Sr., earlier claimed in his Senate profile and resume of having obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree from Oxford.

LOOK: Bongbong Marcos' Senate profile before and after the correction.



Old version showed he obtained a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Oxford. pic.twitter.com/OrY9FTQZtn — Jacque Manabat (@jacquemanabat) October 23, 2021

As early as 2015, doubts have been raised over Marcos' educational background.

Last week, the Oxford Philippines Society, composed of around 200 Filipino students and alumni of Oxford University, insisted Marcos is not a degree holder.

In response, Marcos' legal counsel Vic Rodriguez claimed that he has a degree from the University of Oxford.

Rodriguez, Marcos' chief-of-staff, challenged people to disprove Oxford's "degree confirmation" to him.

"We stand by the Degree confirmation which was issued by the University of Oxford. It is up to anyone to question or challenge this with the said university if they so please," said Rodriguez.

University of Oxford's reply to query from ABS-CBN News on Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s claim of securing a degree from the educational institution.

Since returning to the Philippines in 1991 from a 5-year exile in Hawaii after Marcos Sr.'s overthrow in a "People Power" uprising, the Marcoses have been trying to rebuild their image, which was tainted by human rights violations and rampant corruption during the Marcos dictatorship.