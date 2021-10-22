Oxford PH Society: Marcos Jr. has no Oxford degree

Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gives a speech announcing his intention to run for the presidency in the 2022 national elections on October 5, 2021. Handout, Office of Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr./File

MANILA - The Oxford Philippines Society, composed of around 200 Filipino students and alumni of Oxford University, on Friday clarified the academic background of former senator and now presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

The group said that Marcos “matriculated” at the University of Oxford in 1975 to read for a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy, Politics and Economics.

The Oxford Philippines Society, in a statement, said that matriculation is only a formal ceremony at the beginning of the course to mark any student’s admission to the University.

They also said that Marcos did not finish his degree as confirmed by Oxford University in 2015.

The group noted that Marcos failed his “degree’s preliminary examinations”, which it said is a pre-requisite to continue and complete a degree at Oxford University.

They mentioned however that Marcos was given a “Special Diploma in Social Studies” in 1978.

It is not equivalent to a degree, and “neither is it comparable, superior nor equivalent to one”, the group said.

ABS-CBN News is trying to contact Oxford University to validate the claims of the said group.

Joshua Cobler, the president of Oxford Philippines Society, said that he is reaching out to St. Edmund Hall of Oxford University where the former senator matriculated.

“A few of our members in St Edmund Hall are also requesting that the college provide us with further information so that we can provide that as additional evidence and validation,” he said.

The group explained that their statement is not a political one, and is intended to “set out the facts” about Marcos’ claims about his education at Oxford University.

“I’d just like to note that our goal within Oxford Philippines Society is not to take sides among the presidential candidates; our organization does not endorse candidates and we do not engage in partisan political activity,” Cobler said.

“Instead, our goal here is to correct misinformation around the former senator’s academic credentials, since we as Pinoy Oxford students are best placed to correct that misinformation and explain it to our fellow countrymen,” he explains.

As of posting time, Marcos has not yet issued a comment on the group's statement.

