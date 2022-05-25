President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. speaks to reporters after his official proclamation at the Batasan Pambansa in Quezon City on May 25, 2022. Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday asked for prayers and well-wishes, saying he wants to "do well for this country."

"I promise you that we may not be perfect but we will always strive to perfection," he told reporters in an interview after his proclamation as the Philippines' 17th President.

"So I ask you all, pray for me, wish me well. I want to do well because when a president does well, the country does well, and I want to do well for this country," said the 64-year-old son and namesake of the late dictator..

Marcos got more than 31.6 million votes in the recently-concluded 2022 national elections, or 58.77 percent of the total votes cast.

"I am humbled because for anyone in public service or in a public life, the most valuable you may receive from fellow citizens is their vote because embedded in that vote are their hopes and aspirations for the future," he said.

"Also embedded in that vote are the trust and confidence that they give to you to take them to that aspirational future. And that is why to have received over 31 million votes from our countrymen is as valuable expression of trust as can be had by anyone in public life," he added.

Marcos congratulated agencies and personnel involved in the electoral process.

"In my experience, [this is] the best-run elections that we have seen and that has reflected truly the voice of the people and the choice of the people," he said.

"I am inspired by this responsibility that has been given me."

Marcos has yet to announce a date for his inauguration, although he is supposed to assume office by noontime of June 30.

Vic Rodriguez, his chief of staff, earlier said that their team would only start planning for the President-elect's inauguration after his proclamation.

Earlier in the day, Marcos spoke to former President and now Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and sought for her guidance as he prepares for the country's top post.

Marcos' term ends in 2028.

His father was president from 1965 until 1986, after the historic People Power Revolution ousted him. Ferdinand Marcos, Sr. imposed martial law from 1972 until 1981, a period marred by human rights abuses and corruption.

