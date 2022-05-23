Marcos still looking for inauguration venue

Presumptive President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. addresses members of the media at his campaign headquarters in Mandaluyong City on May 23, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Presumptive President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Monday said his camp is still looking for a venue for his inauguration as the Quirino Grandstand is still being used in COVID-related programs.

"May ospital, ginagamit pa," he said of the Quirino Grandstand, located in Manila, which he regards as the traditional oath-taking venue of Philippine leaders.

"Gusto ko sana doon dahil 'yan ang tradition eh, pero marami talagang pinalitan ang pandemic," he added.

Marcos' chief of staff earlier said planning for his inauguration would commence after Congress finishes the canvassing of votes and after the chamber proclaims him as the winner of the 2022 national elections.

When asked if there is a possibility to hold the inauguration in Ilocos Norte, the Marcoses' home province, Vic Rodriguez said they "haven't narrowed down the options on where to hold the inauguration."

Presumptive vice president Sara Duterte-Carpio earlier said that her inauguration ceremony is being planned on June 19 in her hometown and bailiwick Davao City.

The daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte said that she decided to hold her inauguration that day, a Sunday, so that she could attend the oath-taking of her Halalan 2022 running mate as the country's 17th president.

The new set of leaders must assume office noontime of June 30, according to the Constitution.

Earlier this month, Marcos invited United States President Joe Biden to attend his inauguration ceremony.

Unofficial tally of votes cast for during the May 9 elections shows Marcos and Duterte-Carpio leading the presidential and vice presidential race, respectively.

