MANILA - The camp of presumptive president Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Tuesday said the planning for his inauguration ceremony has been put "on hold."

The planning for Marcos Jr.'s inauguration will commence after Congress finishes the canvassing of votes and after the chamber proclaims him as the winner of the 2022 national elections, according to his spokesperson Atty. Vic Rodriguez.



"Ang naging desisyon at pasya ng transition team ng Malacañang... ay antayin natin mabuksan yung Kongreso at simulan yung official canvass at pormal na ma-proklama si President-Bongbong at Vice President-elect Sara Duterte," he said in a press conference.

"For now, on hold muna yung mga pag-uusap at informally, yes, we are discussing possible sites for the inauguration," he said.

The inauguration ceremony of Philippine presidents are traditionally held at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila, but Marcos Jr.'s team may need to scout for a new venue this year as the area is being used in the government's pandemic response efforts.

"We're looking at the traditional venue where the inaugural of all past Philippine presidents are usually held," said Rodriguez, who also heads Marcos Jr.'s transition team.

"Alam din naman natin na mayroong quarantine facility doon so hindi pa talaga napapag-usapan," he said.

When asked if there is a possibility to hold the inauguration in Ilocos Norte - the Marcoses' home province - Rodriguez said they "haven't narrowed down the options on where to hold the inauguration."

Presumptive vice president Sara Duterte-Carpio earlier said that her inauguration ceremony is set on June 19 in her hometown and bailiwick Davao City.

The daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte said that she decided to hold her inauguration on a Sunday so that she could attend the oath-taking of her running mate Marcos Jr. as the country's 17th president.