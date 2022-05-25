MANILA - Presumptive President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday sought for guidance from former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, who served as Philippine president for nearly a decade.

Arroyo was among those who greeted Marcos at the House of Representatives' executive lounge, which was where he was ahead of his official proclamation as the 17th President of the Philippines.

Arroyo opened the brief conversation by saying: "Congratulations, Mr. President."

"You have to guide me through this. I've never been through this...," Marcos replied.

Before Arroyo could reply, Marcos turned to Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, his running mate, who is set to be proclaimed as the Philippines' 15th vice president.

WATCH: Presumptive President @bongbongmarcos asks for former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo’s guidance hours before his proclamation as new PH president.



Marcos also hugs his running mate @indaysara, who will be proclaimed today as PH’s Vice President. pic.twitter.com/gSKCbzQITC — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) May 25, 2022

Marcos gave his vice president a tight hug and asked how she has been doing.

Arroyo is the chair emeritus of the Lakas-CMD, the political party of Duterte-Carpio, and House Majority Leader Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, Marcos' cousin.

Marcos and Arroyo also met during the former President's birthday in her Quezon City home in April.

Arroyo, who ran unopposed as a Pampanga representative, was among the local politicians who actively campaigned for the tandem of Marcos and Duterte-Carpio in the recently-concluded elections.

In an interview earlier on Wednesday, Sen. Imee Marcos - the incoming president's elder sister - confirmed that the original plan was for her brother to run as the vice-presidential running mate of President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter.

"Noong sinasabi na walang VP 'yung leading contender na si Inday Sara, sabi namin punta tayo [sa Davao], alamin kung pwede mag-apply," Sen. Marcos told reporters in a chance interview.

"Nagbago naman isip ni Inday Sara, sabi niya mag-file na kayo at wala akong balak pumila. Kaya yun ang nangyari. Nagkagulatan talaga," she said.