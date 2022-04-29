Arroyo leads Pampanga officials in endorsing Marcos Jr., Duterte-Carpio

MANILA - Former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo on Friday led local Pampanga officials in endorsing the "UniTeam" of presidential bet Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte-Carpio during a grand rally in San Fernando City.

In a rally where thousands of supporters attended, local government officials, particularly Pampanga Governor Dennis Pineda and his wife Vice Governor Lilia Pineda, were present.

Also in attendance were the 11 UniTeam senatorial candidates Herbert Bautista, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, Antique Rep. Loren Legarda, Sen. Migz Zubiri, Gibo Teodoro, Harry Roque, Larry Gadon, Jinggoy Estrada, Gringo Honasan, Mark Villar, and Robin Padilla.

Lawmaker Rodante Marcoleta, who had withdrawn his senatorial candidacy for his weak showing in pre-election surveys, also attended.

In his speech, Marcos again brought up his repeated about unity solving the nation's problems.

“Kapag nagkaisa po ang mga Pilipino, makikita po natin na kahit ano kaya nating harapin, maramirami po ang hinaharap nating problema na kailangan nating tugunan sa susunod na mga taon," he said.

He also called for the rehabilitation of the country's economy and the improvement of its agricultural sector.

Duterte-Carpio, meanwhile, called for the continuance of her father President Rodrigo Duterte's "Build, Build, Build" infrastructure program.

Arroyo, who is a Lakas-CMD partymate of Sara Duterte, called Marcos Jr. the "next President of the Philippines."

Earlier this month, one of Marcos' election rivals Vice President Leni Robredo held a grand rally at the same location.

It was estimated more than 200,000 individuals attended the event.

Pampanga is one of the country's most vote-rich provinces, with a voter population of 1,580,473. .—With reports by Jose Carretero and Ina Reformina, ABS-CBN News

