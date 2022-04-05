Marcos Jr. attends Arroyo’s birthday celebration

MANILA – Presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Tuesday attended a birthday dinner for former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo in Quezon City.

Arroyo, who is supporting the Marcos-Duterte UniTeam tandem for Halalan 2022, celebrated her 75th birthday.

PHOTOS: Presidential frontrunner, Bongbong Marcos, attends birthday dinner for former Pres. Gloria Arroyo tonight in Quezon City.



📸 BBM Media Bureau pic.twitter.com/vReVKlqagB — Ina Reformina (@InaReformina) April 5, 2022

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio was in a campaign rally in Lubao town, Pampanga on Monday, which also served as an advance birthday gathering for Arroyo.

In her speech, Arroyo, who had served as Speaker of the House of Representatives, urged Kabalens to vote for the UniTeam.

“Tiyakin natin na UniTeam ang tutulungan natin ... Kailangan ni BBM , kahit matalino siya, para maging magaling na presidente, kailangan niya si Mayor Inday Sara Duterte bilang bise presidente. 'Yun ang isang dahilan bakit ineendorso natin si Mayor Sara,” she said.

Arroyo is running unopposed for Pampanga's 2nd District congressional seat.

