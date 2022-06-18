DAVAO CITY – Vice President-elect Sara Duterte on Saturday said she would use her first 100 days in office to discuss resuming face-to-face classes, about two years since the pandemic forced students to take virtual lessons to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Duterte will also work as Education Secretary in a concurrent capacity.

"The first 100 days will be focused on the budget since we are already set to submit the budget for the General Appropriations Act of 2023, and discussing how to send back to face-to-face classes all the learners in basic education," she told reporters here.

"Unang una iyong epekto ng pandemic sa ating learners and sa sorbang tagal na hindi nag face-to-face classes.

"Pangalawa, the question on sending them all back to school, full-on face-to-face classes. Then number 3, thorough discussion on the K-12 program."

The DepEd and the Commission on Higher Education have been slowly allowing the resumption of physical classes since last year, but the return of students to campuses has been slower compared to neighboring countries.

Duterte – who earlier said that she is in favor of reviving the mandatory Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) – distanced herself from actual proposals to reinstitute the program that prepares young adults to become military officers.

"ROTC has nothing to do with the basic education," she said.

"I am the Secretary of Education, and ROTC should be best discussed in the higher education."

Duterte also thanked her constituents in Davao City for helping her develop the skills that may come in handy as she ascends to the Philippines' second-highest elected position.

"Nagpapasalamat ako sa lahat ng mga taga-Davao dahil sila talaga ang nagmold sa akin as a public servant," she said.

"Tinulungan nila ako paano matuto ng pasensya at nagpapasalamat ako sa tiwala nila at suporta nila simula noong 2007, noong 2010, 2013 hanggang 2016.

"My heart is full because I am with Davaoeños and we take pride in taking care of our city and showing this as our love for our country."

Duterte will take her oath as the Philippines' 16th vice president on Sunday, June 19.