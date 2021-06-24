Former president Noynoy Aquino dies

MANILA - Former president Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III passed away on Thursday, just 5 years after he stepped down from office, according to a member of the family who asked not to be named pending official announcement.

Aquino was 61 years old.

Aquino has been largely silent and out of the public eye since the end of his presidency.

The former president, a known smoker, was hospitalized Thursday.

Aquino was swept into power in 2010 following the death of his mother, former President Corazon Aquino, in 2009.

Cory was elected after the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution toppled the Marcos dictatorship.

The former president's parents had staunchly opposed Ferdinand Marcos' strongman rule, leading to the assassination of his father Benigno Aquino Jr. when he returned home from political exile in 1983.

Prior to assuming the country's top post, Aquino had served as a senator for six years and a lawmaker, representing the Tarlac constituency north of Manila from 1998 to 2007.

"I had no ambitions to run in the 2010 elections but I responded to the people's clamor. I am but the face of what we believe is the overwhelming demand of our people to repudiate everything wrong in this administration," Aquino said in a speech in 2010.

It was under the Aquino administration when the Philippines brought China to the arbitral tribunal over its vast claims in the West Philippine Sea. Manila's victory against Beijing was announced in July 2016 after President Rodrigo Duterte had assumed power.