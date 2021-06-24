Aquino 'incorruptible, indifferent to power', says Locsin

MANILA - Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. on Thursday shared his grief on social media on the passing of former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III.

I’m out of Twitter from grief over the death of a sea-green incorruptible, brave under armed attack, wounded in crossfire, indifferent to power and its trappings, and ruled our country with a puzzling coldness but only because he hid his feelings so well it was thought he had — Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) June 24, 2021

“I’m out of Twitter from grief over the death of a sea-green incorruptible, brave under armed attack, wounded in crossfire, indifferent to power and its trappings, and ruled our country with a puzzling coldness but only because he hid his feelings so well it was thought he had none,” Locsin said.

Locsin, in a series of tweets, also gave credit to Aquino’s mother, former President Corazon “Cory” Aquino whom he served before as her speechwriter and legal counsel.

none; it was the way he and his siblings were raised by a great woman—their mother and of our restored democracy (without her none in power yesterday and today would be). She created the democratic space that made it possible. She believed that one must never let oneself go — Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) June 24, 2021

“It was the way he and his siblings were raised by a great woman—their mother and of our restored democracy (without her none in power yesterday and today would be). She created the democratic space that made it possible. She believed that one must never let oneself go no matter the occasion or provocation; showing feelings was vulgar which I too believe but am guilty of. It is a hard ethic. Blood always shows. I beg his sisters to allow me the honor to share their grief,” he said in a series of tweetS.

Aquino, 61, passed on Thursday, just 5 years after he stepped down from office. He was swept into power in 2010 following the death of his mother, former president Corazon “Cory” Aquino in 2009.

“He wasn’t fond of me but I could not bring myself not to admire him,” he said.

no matter the occasion or provocation; showing feelings was vulgar which I too believe but am guilty of. It is a hard ethic. Blood always shows. I beg his sisters to allow me the honor to share their grief. He wasn’t fond of me but I could not bring myself not to admire him. — Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) June 24, 2021

Aquino served as president from 2010 to 2016. Prior to assuming the country's top post, Aquino had served as a senator for six years and a lawmaker, representing the Tarlac constituency north of Manila from 1998 to 2007.

