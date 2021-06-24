Robredo mourns PNoy: He tried to do what was right, even when it was not popular

Nakakadurog ng puso ang balitang wala na si PNoy. Mabuti siyang kaibigan at tapat na Pangulo. He tried to do what was right, even when it was not popular. Tahimik at walang pagod siyang nagtrabaho para makatulong sa marami. He will be missed. Nakikiramay ako sa kanyang pamilya. pic.twitter.com/mqzrPKA6dr — Leni Robredo (@lenirobredo) June 24, 2021

MANILA — Former President Benigno Aquino III did what was right even when it was unpopular, Vice President Leni Robredo said, as she paid tribute to the former leader who passed away Thursday.

Aquino, popularly known as PNoy, was hospitalized on Thursday morning and later died, according to a family member who requested not to be named. His family has yet to announce further details.

"Nakakadurog ng puso ang balitang wala na si PNoy. Mabuti siyang kaibigan at tapat na Pangulo," said Robredo, an ally of the former president.

(The news that PNoy is gone is heartbreaking. He is a good friend and an honest President.)

"He tried to do what was right, even when it was not popular. Tahimik at walang pagod siyang nagtrabaho para makatulong sa marami. He will be missed. Nakikiramay ako sa kanyang pamilya," she said on Twitter.

(He worked quietly and tirelessly to help many... I condole with his family.)

Robredo's late husband Jesse Robredo was Aquino's interior secretary. Aquino had backed her run in the 2016 elections.

The vice president now chairs opposition Liberal Party, Aquino's political party.

The former president has several times defended Robredo from the tirades of his successor, President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte's office has yet to release a statement on Aquino's passing, as of around noon.

RELATED VIDEO