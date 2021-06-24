Senate mourns death of former President Noynoy Aquino

Former president Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III. File photo

MANILA - Senators on Thursday mourned the death of former President Benigno Aquino III, who passed away this morning for still undisclosed reasons.

Aquino served in the Senate from 2007 to 2010 before winning the presidency.

"No matter what political side you're on, when a former president passes away, the country mourns," Senate President Vicente Sotto III told reporters.

"His death diminishes us all. Sincerest condolences from the Senate and my family," he said.

Sen. Sonny Angara also paid tribute to the late former president.

"Rest well knowing that in time your own legacy will be remembered as it should be, from a perspective that is objective. You have earned your place in the annals of Philippine history. May the Lord bring comfort to PNoy’s siblings and rest of the Aquino clan," he said.

The flag outside the Senate building in Pasay City was flown at half mast over the passing of the former president and senator, Sotto said.

Aquino led the Senate Committee on Local Government in the 14th Congress, and was also vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights.