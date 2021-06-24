'Kayo ang boss ko': Noynoy Aquino gone at 61

Former President Benigno Aquino III speaks during the memorial mass held in remembrance of his mother, former President Cory C. Aquino at the Manila Memorial Park in Paranaque City on August 01, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Former president Benigno Simeon "Noynoy" Aquino III, known for calling the Filipino people his "bosses" when he came to power, passed away on Thursday, according to a member of the family who asked not to be named pending official announcement.

Aquino, who served as president from 2010 to 2016, had been largely silent and out of public eye since the end of his term, despite repeated criticism from his successor.

The former president, a known smoker, was hospitalized early Thursday morning. His family did not announce further details.

Aquino was swept into power following the death of his mother, former President Corazon "Cory" Aquino, in 2009. His mother was elected in 1986 after the EDSA People Power Revolution toppled the Marcos dictatorship.

His father, Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino, was shot dead in 1983 as he attempted to return from US exile to lead the democracy movement against Marcos.

Following his mother's election, Aquino was hit by 5 bullets after rebel soldiers attempted to storm the walls of Malacañang. One bullet remained lodged in his neck and the incident left 3 of his security escorts dead.

Prior to assuming the country's top post, Aquino had served as senator for six years and a lawmaker, representing the Tarlac constituency north of Manila, from 1998 to 2007.

"I had no ambitions to run in the 2010 elections but I responded to the people's clamor. I am but the face of what we believe is the overwhelming demand of our people to repudiate everything wrong in this administration," Aquino said in a speech the same year.

'KAYO ANG BOSS KO'

Aquino had tapped into popular sentiment for his parents and pledged clean governance following a nearly 10-year rule of President Gloria Arroyo, whose administration was tainted with graft allegations.

"Kayo ang boss ko, kaya't hindi maaaring hindi ako makinig sa mga utos ninyo. We will design and implement an interaction and feedback mechanism that can effectively respond to the people's needs and aspirations," he said in his inaugural speech.

(You are my boss so I cannot ignore your orders. We will design and implement an interaction and feedback mechanism that can effectively respond to your needs and aspirations.)

It was under the Aquino administration when the Philippines brought China to the arbitral tribunal over its vast claims in the West Philippine Sea. Manila's victory against Beijing was announced in July 2016 after President Rodrigo Duterte had assumed power. Duterte, who has pursued friendly ties with China, has called the ruling a mere piece of paper.

Aquino was largely criticized for his handling of the Mamasapano incident, where 44 Special Action Force troopers died after they were ambushed and outnumbered by rebel gunmen on Jan. 25, 2015.

The country's only bachelor president is survived by his siblings Kris Aquino, Victoria Elisa Aquino-Dee, Ballsy Aquino-Cruz, and Pinky Aquino-Abellada.