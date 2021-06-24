Former president Benigno 'Noynoy' Aquino III hospitalized

Former president Benigno Aquino III has been hospitalized Thursday morning for a still undisclosed reason.

Initial reports said Aquino was brought to Capitol Medical Center in Quezon City early Thursday.

Aquino, the only son of the late Senator Benigno Aquino Jr and former president Corazon Aquino, served as president from 2010 to 2016 following the death of his mother in August 2009. A known smoker, Aquino has been largely silent and out of the public eye since the end of his presidency.

During his term, Aquino delivered average annual economic growth of just over 6.0 percent, the highest since the 1970s. The government gained investment-grade status as its finances stabilized.