LIST: How the Philippine economy performed under former president Benigno Aquino III

MANILA - Former president Benigno Aquino III stirred the Philippine economy to consistent and stable growth during his 6-year tenure from 2010 to 2016.
Growth of the gross domestic product (GDP) during his presidency was considered the highest since the 1970s.
The country's GDP grew at an average of 6 percent before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Full-year GDP growth from 2010 to 2016:
Aquino, the son of former president Corazon Aquino and Benigno Aquino Jr., died on Thursday for still undisclosed reasons.
