K-pop: Kang Daniel to hold Manila concert in October

Kang Daniel is the latest act from South Korea to announce a concert in the Philippines.

Concert promoter Wilbros Live announced Friday that the Korean singer is bringing his “First Parade” concert to the New Frontier Theater on October 22.

Tickets will go on sale on October 1 through TicketNet.

The Manila event is the first in his seven-city Asia tour. Other stops are Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Macau, according to Wilbros Live.

Konnect Entertainment said the tour "shows Kang Daniel’s spectrum that extends to the global stage."

This will be his first time back in the country after a fan meeting in 2019.

Last May, Kang released his first full-length album “The Story” with the lead single “Upside Down.”

Kang rose to popularity after debuting in temporary boy group Wanna One, which was formed through the second season of K-pop competition "Produce 101" in 2017.

Following the group's disbandment in 2019, Kang set up his own talent agency and pursued a solo career.

Apart from Kang, a slew of K-pop acts will also be playing in the country next month.

October 1 – Jay B

October 8 – 9 - Seventeen

October 21 – Popstival 2022 (Park Bom, Hyolyn, Be'O, Brave Girls, Loona, VIVIZ)

October 21 - I-Pop U 2022 (NCT Dream, WayV, Golden Child, Xdinary Heroes)

October 27 – 28 – Tomorrow X Together

October 29 - HALLYUWEEN 2022 (CL, Epik High, Pentagon, KARD, Gaho x Kave)

