Concept photo for Korean singer Jay B's second extended play 'Be Yourself.' Photo: Instagram/@jaybnow.hr

MANILA (UPDATE) — Concert producer PULP Live World released Thursday the ticket prices and seat plan for the Manila concert of South Korean singer Jay B.

Jay B, best known as the leader of popular K-pop boy band GOT7, is set to stage a solo concert at the Araneta Coliseum on Oct. 1, PULP announced earlier this month.

In a Twitter post, PULP dropped the following ticket prices for the event:

PULP Royalty - P15,000

VIP - P10,000

Gold - P8,500

Silver - P6,500

Bronze - P4,500

Bronzer - P3,500

Seat plan for Jay B's concert at the Araneta Coliseum. Photo courtesy of PULP Live World.

Tickets will go on sale starting Sept. 18 through TicketNet outlets and its website, the concert producer said.

Jay B will be the fifth GOT7 member to perform in the Philippines this year after Youngjae and Yugyeom held their own solo events.

Members Jackson and BamBam, meanwhile, were part of the lineup for the first K-pop Masterz in Manila last July.

Youngjae is set to return to the country next week, joining boy bands ATEEZ and iKON for the second K-pop Masterz, which will also be staged at the Araneta Coliseum.

Ahead of his Manila show, Jay B will drop his second extended play "Be Yourself" on Sept. 21.

