K-pop star Jay B of the boy group GOT7 has been dating special effects artist and YouTuber PURE.D for nine months. Photos from GOT7’s official Twitter and PURE.D’s Instagram account

Jay B of the K-pop boy band GOT7 is in a relationship with an artist-YouTuber, South Korean entertainment news portal Soompi reported Thursday.

The 28-year-old singer has been dating special effects artist and beauty YouTuber PURE.D for nine months now, according to the report, citing statements from both personalities’ representatives.

“They are cautious as they both have jobs where their faces are known to the public,” the representatives said, referring to the couple, as per the Soompi article.

“They have been maintaining a good relationship for nine months. Please continue to support them,” the representatives added.

Born Lim Jae-Beom, Jay B first debuted as an actor through the series “Dream High 2” in 2012, before becoming part of the musical duo JJ Project. In 2014, he was launched as the leader of GOT7 under JYP Entertainment.

Following GOT7’s departure from JYP in early 2021, Jay B signed with Seoul-based hip-hop and R&B label H1ghr Music.

Meanwhile, PURE.D is a special effects artist who has reportedly worked on movies, dramas and commercials. She also runs a YouTube channel with over 469,000 subscribers.

