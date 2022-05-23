Concept photos for GOT7’s self-titled extended play, released May 23, 2022. Photo from GOT7’s official Twitter account

Boy band GOT7 released Monday a self-titled extended play (EP), in a rare instance that saw all members of a K-pop group come together for a new collection of songs after departing their original label.

In an online press conference, the members described the six-track EP as a record that best represents GOT7, especially since they were heavily involved in the production and selection of the songs.

“It really is the most GOT7-like album from the looks, the music,” said Jinyoung, one of the band’s seven members.

Leader Jay B said he and his bandmates did a “blind test on the [song] demos that we collected and wrote, and we ended up picking the songs we produced.”

The members of K-pop boy band GOT7 hold a press conference ahead of the release of its self-titled extended play on May 23, 2022. Photo courtesy of Warner Music Korea

Jay B explained that the EP – released under Warner Music Korea – was titled after the group’s name as a way of “rebranding.”

“We wanted to come back as GOT7 after JYP days and thought that a rebranding was needed,” he said, referring to the group’s original label, JYP Entertainment, one of the top companies in K-pop.

“During this process, I think my self-esteem and confidence went up and drove me to properly rebrand and put out a great quality of work that we are proud of,” he added.

The EP follows a “construction” concept, “representing a new house, new beginning of us,” Thai member BamBam explained.

This theme was conveyed in the music video for lead single “NANANA,” which dropped an hour after the EP.

“Going along with our album theme of construction, we are inviting fans to our new home and want them to have fun in there,” vocalist Youngjae said of the music video.

Producing the EP was challenging for the septet as some members were in other countries. Jinyoung said Mark, who was based in the United States, even adjusted to his bandmates’ time zone.



“[We used] Facetime and phone calls due to being in different places and gathering restrictions. Since last year, we were getting demos and putting the songs together,” Jinyoung recounted.

“Each of [our new] managements has been very supportive of us doing GOT7. It wasn’t easy but at the same time, everyone was very supportive, which we are very thankful for,” he said.

BamBam said the comeback is also a fulfillment of the band’s promise to its fans, collectively called “IGOT7” or “Ahgase.”

“We promised our fans that we won't be going anywhere. So we wanted to prove that we are not disbanded,” he said.

“We can't promise that we are going to be as active as before but we want to continue as GOT7, along with our solo works,” Jay B added.

The septet is among the few K-pop bands that managed to stay together after leaving their original agency and despite being signed to other management companies. It also surpassed the “seven-year curse,” in which groups usually fall apart after its members’ seven-year contracts expire.

GOT7 debuted in January 2014 with the EP” Got It?”. Over the years, the group has built a large international fanbase as it released hit songs such as “A” (2014), “Just Right” (2015), “Hard Carry” (2016) and “You Calling My Name” (2019).

In January 2021, JYP announced that the members would leave the company following their contracts’ expiration, but the boys were quick to clarify that they would not break up.

A month after, the group released the digital single “Encore,” dispelling fans’ worries of disbandment. Since then, the boys have focused on their solo careers in music and acting.

Over the weekend, GOT7 held an in-person fan concert in Seoul, where they performed songs from the new EP.

