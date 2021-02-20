GOT7 promises to stay together in new song 'ENCORE'

GOT7 made sure that they are keeping true to their promise to fans as they release a sentimental track just weeks after departing from their former agency. Screenshot from GOT7's music video 'ENCORE'

A look back and a promise of a future together.

This was how GOT7 serenaded fans with their new song "ENCORE" just weeks after leaving their former agency.

At 6 p.m. KST on Saturday (5 p.m. in Manila), the septet dropped the music video for their new single through their newly put up YouTube channel.

The sentimental track was full of lines, assuring ahgases (the name of the group's fandom), with lyrics such as, "We will sing for you even if the time passes" and, "For the rest of the days, too."

It was a bold statement from the boys, who are now signed with separate agencies and pursuing solo careers after not renewing their contracts with JYP Entertainment, their home label for seven years.

But GOT7 members have been vocal clarifying that they did not disband and they intend to continue releasing music as a group while pursuing individual projects.

The music video started with Jackson with shots taken in black and white. But colors filled the scene following sequences as soon as he was reunited with other members -- JayB, Mark, Jinyoung, Youngjae, Bambam, and Yugyeom.

The accompanying lyrics were a nod to their journey from how they started and how they have grown as a group along with fans.

The chorus and succeeding verses highlighted GOT7's dedication to fans and their promise of continuing, "even if the world ends."

Near the track's end, ahgases were treated to a heartwarming message from the members.

"Everyone, we're back again," Bambam said, in a mix of Korean and English.

Yugyeom, the group's maknae (youngest member), acknowledged that they "wanted to express our feelings like this, through a song."

JayB, the group's leader, said the new song was a fulfillment of their promise to fans that they will stay together no matter what.

The final chorus featured scenes from GOT7's concerts, with fans chanting, "Encore, encore." Included are shots from the group's sold-out Manila concert in 2019, the last stop for their "Keep Spinning World Tour."

Just minutes after the song's release, the music video already garnered thousands of views while trending number 1 worldwide on Twitter.

Before officially leaving JYP, fans have been rallying for better treatment for GOT7, including better promotions and solo projects for each member.

The group's last comeback was in November 2020 with their fifth full-length album "Breath of Love: Last Piece."

Known for their chart-topping songs and hard-hitting choreography on stage, GOT7 has been a consistent popular act in various countries worldwide, having released five studio albums and 15 mini albums since their debut in 2014.

Watch "ENCORE's" full music video here: