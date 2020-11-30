K-pop group GOT7 releases new album 'Breath of Love: Last Piece'

GOT7 releases its latest album "Breath of Love: Last Piece." Photo from GOT's official Twitter account

GOT7, one of K-pop's most globally acclaimed boyband, made their latest comeback with their fourth full-length album "Breath of Love: Last Piece."

Featuring the sentimental title track "Last Piece" composed by the group's leader JB (as DEFSOUL), the full album was unveiled on Monday along with the pre-released single "Breath," which was written by another member Youngjae (as Ars).

The title track's music video was also released, revealing breathtaking choreography typical of the group, with dance moves expounding on the song's message of being connected to complete each other.

Trending worldwide at No. 1, fans were quick to interpret the song as GOT7's message to "ahgases" (the name of the group's fandom) being the crucial final piece to the group's continued success.

The other tracks in the album were also co-written by other members: Mark with "Born Ready," Jackson with "Special," Jinyoung with "Wave," Bambam with "Waiting For You," and Yugyeom with "I’ll Do It Now." Also included are songs "1 + 1," "I Mean It," and "We Are Young."

The album's release came after the septet from the JYP Entertainment's big win at the Asia Artist Awards 2020 where they snatched their second daesang (top prize) with Performance of the Year award. The group also bagged the same award last year.

GOT7's previous album "DYE" with "Not By The Moon" as its lead single was release last April.

The last time GOT7 held a concert in the Philippines was in 2019 as part of their "Keep Spinning World Tour."

Watch the group's latest music video here: