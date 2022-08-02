Deafening screams and blue and green lights filled the Mall of Asia Arena as three K-pop acts performed before passionate Filipino fans last July 29.

"2022 K-pop Masterz in Manila" featured South Korean group Treasure and Bambam and Jackson Wang of GOT7 in a nearly three-hour spectacle, which is Pulp Live World’s first event with foreign acts since the pandemic.

The event kicked off with the explosive number from 10 members of the 12-piece Treasure. Choi Hyun-suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong-woo and So Jung-hwan opened their set with "JIKJIN," followed by "I LOVE YOU," "My Treasure," "MMM," "Boy," and "DARARI (remix)."

South Korean boy group Treasure visits Manila for the first time as part of the “2022 K-pop Masterz in Manila” held at the Mall of Asia Arena last July 29.

In between performances, the group played games and bantered with their Filipino fans -- called Treasure Makers or Teumes -- whom the members were meeting for the first time.

"I am glad we really came here," co-leader Jihoon said via interpreter, noting that several fans have been asking them to visit the country.

Teumes also did not let the moment pass without singing "Happy Birthday" for Jaehyuk who celebrated his special day the week before the concert.

Before closing their set, Treasure told fans, "Sana makabalik kami agad (We hope we can come back soon)," and "Mami-miss namin kayo (We will miss you)."

Then out came Bambam, who thanked Treasure members for setting the concert atmosphere: "They have a lot of energy... I have to continue the energy as well."

GOT7s Bambam is featured in “2022 K-pop Masterz in Manila” held at the Mall of Asia Arena last July 29.

The Seoul-based Thai idol dazzled the audience with performances of "Wheels Up (featuring Mayzin)," "Ride or Die," "Look so fine" before officially greeting the Manila crowd.

"So good to be back in Manila... I have one thing to say, 'skrrt, skrrt,'" Bambam said, encouraging fans called Ahgases to repeat his signature line.

Aside from his fancy moves, Bambam also showed off his knowledge of Filipino slang which he picked up during fan meetings held days before the show.

"Did you 'shot puno' today?" he asked, using the local slang for "bottoms up."

Later in a yes or no game, he quipped that if he wins the lottery, instead of traveling, he would put up a night market in Manila which he would name "Bambam Shot Puno."

During his hour-long set, Bambam also serenaded fans with the OPM song "Ngiti," followed by "Who Are You (featuring Seulgi of Red Velvet)" and "Pandora."

But the loudest cheers of his set was when Bambam called to the stage his fellow K-pop idol and labelmate Sandara Park for a surprise number. She sang an acoustic version of 2NE1's "I Don't Care."

In social media posts after the show, Park revealed that the performance was unexpected and she wasn't really a special guest of the show.

Park stayed on stage and danced with Bambam as he finished his set with his debut track "riBBon."

Before leaving the stage and passing the baton to the next artist, Bambam "raised a glass" once more for the ecstatic Manila crowd. "To Manila, tagay, shot puno," he said.

Jackson Wang performed 4 songs from his upcoming album “Magic Man” during the “2022 K-pop Masterz in Manila” held at the Mall of Asia Arena last July 29.

Different from Bambam's lively and stylish stage, Jackson Wang's was fierce, intense, and almost cinematic to match the theme of his upcoming English album "Magic Man."

The multi-hyphenate star performed tracks from the 10-cut record starting with "Cruel," which premiered on the same day of the show. It was followed by "Blow," released last March in time for Coachella.

Asked about his experience in last April's music festival, Wang recounted a funny story.

"It was so crazy. I got so nervous, I forgot to spit my gum. I was chewing gum the whole time," he said.

During the concert, Wang also debuted "Drive It Like You Stole It" and "Blue," which will be officially released on September 9 along with the full album. He capped off the night with "100 ways."

Wang, who last visited the country in October 2019 for GOT7's "Keep Spinning" tour, expressed his joy at finally experiencing the ecstatic Filipino Ahgases again.

"The passion is on another level. When they cheer for you, you know they mean it," he said.