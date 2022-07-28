K-pop stars Sandara Park and BamBam. Photo: Instagram/@bambam1a

After earlier recommending Filipino food, Sandara Park flew to the Philippines and introduced local beer to fellow idol and labelmate BamBam.

In an Instagram post, Thai K-pop idol Bambam of GOT7 posted a photo of him and Park, holding bottles of Philippine beer, with the caption: "@daraxxi she fly all the way to buy me gerry's grill😂 (shot puno)", referring to one of Park's favorite Filipino restaurants.

Park, who started her career as an actress in the Philippines, earlier told Bambam to try tocilog – portmanteau for tocino, sinangag and itlog, a popular breakfast dish in the country.

Bambam is currently in the Philippines for "K-pop Masterz", which will be held at Mall of Asia Arena on Friday. He will be performing alongside fellow GOT7 member Jackson Wang and rising boy band Treasure.

He also had fan-signing events in Cebu City and Parañaque on Tuesday and Thursday.

Park and Bambam are both artists of ABYSS Company.

The pair hosted the Asia Song Festival in South Korea last October 2021.

Before entering the K-pop industry, Park had a successful acting and singing career in the Philippines.

