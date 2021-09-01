Sandara Park signs with new agency ABYSS

Former 2NE1 member Sandara Park has signed with Korean entertainment company ABYSS Company. Photo: Twitter/@ABYSS_COMPANY

Sandara Park has signed with ABYSS Company, which also houses fellow K-pop superstars Sunmi and BamBam of the boy group GOT7, the South Korean talent agency announced Wednesday.

ABYSS Company made the announcement on Twitter as it published photos of Park, a former member of the girl group 2NE1 and Kapamilya artist.

"Welcome, Sandara Park," the company wrote in the Twitter post.

K-pop news portal Soompi reported that ABYSS Company said it was "happy to be part of the new beginning of Sandara Park, who has been loved both domestically and abroad for a long time."

"We will of course support her to the fullest so she can show the public her new sides and charms that she has yet to showcase, and she will carry out various activities for global fans as well," the agency added.

The development comes nearly 4 months since Park announced her departure from top K-pop company YG Entertainment, where she was signed with for the past 17 years.

At ABYSS Company, Park joins a roster of popular artists, including R&B group Urban Zakapa, former Wonder Girls member Sunmi, and Thai rapper BamBam.

Park started her showbiz career in the Philippines when she joined "Star Circle Quest" in 2004.

In 2007, Park left Philippine showbiz and joined YG Entertainment, which debuted 2NE1 in 2009.

The four-piece girl group, considered to be one of the most influential acts in K-pop, disbanded in 2016.

After 2NE1, Park remained active in the Korean entertainment scene, hosting variety shows and starring in movies and musicals.