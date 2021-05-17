Leaving YG, Sandara hopes 2NE1 ‘will be together as one’ someday

Sandara Park was a YG Entertainment talent for 17 years. Instagram: @daraxxi

K-pop superstar and former Kapamilya artist Sandara Park confirmed on Monday her departure from YG Entertainment, her talent agency in South Korea for 17 years, saying she looks forward to the “next act in my life.”

In a statement, Sandara said it was with a “very heavy heart” that she decided to leave YG, which she described as “my family, my caregiver, my home, my rock, and my everything” starting in 2004 when she went to Korea to pursue a career there.

Under YG, Sandara was trained as a K-pop idol and was launched in 2009 as one-fourth of K-pop trailblazer 2NE1. Sandara’s statement coincided with the supergroup’s 12th anniversary.

“Those years have been like a dream, filled with immeasurable memories and stage performances with my crew that blew people away,” she said.

After seven years, 2NE1 disbanded in 2016, with its members each pursuing solo careers.

“When 2NE1 broke up, it felt like everything was falling apart,” said Sandara, who has been open about once struggling with depression after the group separated.

In the five years that followed, Sandara recalled challenging herself “in various genres with the mindset that I was starting all over again.”

“Looking back, those five years became a great asset to me and gifted me with the positive image I have now,” she wrote.

For a time, Sandara returned to the Philippines as one of the judges in the ABS-CBN talent search “Pinoy Boyband Superstar.” She also resumed acting in South Korea, and co-hosted TV programs.

“My heart’s greatest desire has always been being on stage,” Sandara said. “Showing that part of me is a way of repaying the love and support of my Blackjacks who have shown me undying love and also the one unfaltering dream I’ve had since I was in second grade.”

Blackjacks, the loyal fanbase of 2NE1, have remained vocal of their support for the group’s members, especially on social media.

While Sandara did not provide details about her upcoming projects after leaving YG, she wrote, “It is with excitement that I look ahead to the next act in my life which could be my biggest challenge yet as I leave my nest.”

“My priorities are people, affection, and time spent together. Goodbyes are always the hardest to do but I take a deep breath and take a big step closer to my dream and the people who have stood by me, waiting for me to take that step,” she added.

She then addressed CL, Minzy, and Park Bom, her fellow 2NE1 members whom “I miss madly and love dearly.”

“I hope to keep seeing you pursue diverse activities and pray that we will be together as one in person or together in spirit someday,” Sandara wrote.

