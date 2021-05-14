Sandara Park leaves YG Entertainment after 17 years

MANILA — Korean pop star Sandara Park is leaving YG Entertainment after the expiration of her contract.

Soompi, a news portal dedicated to South Korean entertainment, reported on Friday the artist’s departure from the company.

“This is an announcement that YG Entertainment and Sandara Park’s exclusive contract has expired. We express sincere gratitude to Sandara Park, who has been together with YG with special trust and affection,” the company said.

“YG will always cheer on the challenges that Sandara Park takes on, and we will continuously help her until she completes preparation for her new start,” it added.

Park was lauded by the company for her service and artistry with her girl group 2NE1, and other endeavors.

“Sandara Park joined YG in 2004, and after debuting with 2NE1 in 2009, she has shown impressive performance not only in music but also in various areas such as acting, fashion, beauty, and as an MC,” it said.

“We ask for much interest and support from fans so her positive energy can shine even further. We once again sincerely thank the fans who have loved Sandara Park as an artist of YG until now.”

Park started her showbiz career in the Philippines when she joined "Star Circle Quest" in 2004.

The artist left Philippine showbiz in 2007 and shortly signed with YG Entertainment, the group behind 2NE1. The supergroup debuted in 2009.

Considered as one of the trailblazers for the K-pop genre, 2NE1 disbanded in 2016.

