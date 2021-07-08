K-pop acts dominate list of Twitter Spaces with most listeners

Thai singer BamBam of K-pop boy group GOT7 set the record for the most listened-to Space on Twitter. Photo: Twitter/@BAMBAMxABYSS

MANILA — K-pop acts dominated the list of Twitter Spaces with the most listeners in the world, the social network said Thursday.

Korea-based Thai singer BamBam of the boy group GOT7 set the record for the Space — a feature that allows live audio conversations among users — with the most listeners since the feature's launch, according to Twitter.

The Space took place last June 9, where BamBam's fans directly interacted with the idol and asked him their questions.

Boy group NCT ranked third on the list of Spaces with the most listeners.

NCT's Space, which happened last March 11, was also the most listened-to Space during the feature's beta or test period, Twitter said.

The social network formally launched Twitter Spaces in May.

Girl group Twice came in fifth through the Space it hosted last June 9, coinciding with the release of its latest single "Alcohol-Free."

"One of fans' favorite parts of #KpopTwitter is feeling closer to their favorite artists, and Twitter Spaces bring them even closer than ever before," said Kim Yeon Jeong, head of global K-pop and K-content partnerships at Twitter.

Ranboo and Nic Carter complete the list, ranking second and fourth for their Spaces on gaming and Bitcoin, respectively.

