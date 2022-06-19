MANILA – K-pop group Treasure and BamBam and Jackson Wang of the boy band GOT7 are playing at the Mall of Asia Arena next month, local concert promoter Pulp Live World announced Sunday.

Pulp unveiled on Twitter a poster for the event titled “2022 K-pop Masters in Manila,” set to be staged at the Pasay-based arena on July 29.

Tickets, priced from P2,500 to P12,500, will go on sale starting June 26 through SM Tickets.

Promotional poster for ‘2022 K-pop Masterz in Manila,’ which will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena on July 29. Photo courtesy of Pulp Live World

Only 10 of the 12 Treasure members were included in the event’s poster, meaning Bang Yedam and Mashiho – who are not participating in the group’s upcoming summer comeback – are also skipping the event. This marks act’s first visit to the Philippines.

Treasure debuted in 2020 under YG Entertainment, one of the leading companies in K-pop whose roster of artists also includes Blackpink, Winner, iKON and Akdong Musician.

BamBam and Wang are a part of the popular boy band GOT7, which released a self-titled album last month. The group’s members have mostly focused on their solo careers after departing their original label, JYP Entertainment, in early 2021.

GOT7 last visited Manila in October 2019, the final stop to its “Keep Spinning” world tour.

