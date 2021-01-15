WATCH: K-pop group TREASURE eager to see Filipino fans

K-pop boy band TREASURE. Twitter: @ygtreasuremaker

MANILA — TREASURE, one of South Korea’s most promising pop groups, has given its fans in the Philippines something to look forward to.

The members of YG Entertainment’s newest boy band recently said they were eager to see their Filipino fans or “TREASURE MAKER,” whom they have been unable to meet in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To our Filipino TREASURE MAKER, we are a bit upset that we cannot meet you in person right now,” Jaehyuk told ABS-CBN News.

“But we are eager to see you soon. We hope everyone stays healthy by then. Thank you for your love and support,” he added.

Leader Hyunsuk also thanked Filipino fans for “giving us so much love.”

“We are deeply moved,” he said.

Last January 11, TREASURE released its first full-length album, “The First Step : Treasure Effect” with the title track “My Treasure.”

Hyunsuk said through the album, “We will be able to show various sides of us. We’ll always show you our best side.”

The digital version of the album contains 10 songs, including the pre-released singles “Boy,” “I Love You,” and “MMM.”

Meanwhile, the album’s physical version includes a piano version of “I Love You” and a rock version of “MMM.”

TREASURE is composed of Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi, Yedam, Doyoung, Haruto, Jeongwoo, and Junghwan.

The group made its highly-anticipated debut last August with the single album “The First Step: Chapter One,” with the title track “Boy.” This was followed by the release of “I Love You,” which ranked among Billboard’s best K-pop songs of 2020, in September and “MMM” in November.

Both a commercial and critical success, TREASURE went on to win Best New Male Artist at the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards and Male Rookie of the Year at the Asia Artist Awards.

In December, Twitter reported that TREASURE was among the “most tweeted about K-pop groups” in the Philippines in 2020.

(Video editing by Reya Buenaventura, ABS-CBN News)