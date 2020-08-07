K-pop group TREASURE takes first step with debut single 'Boy'

The long wait is over for fans of South Korean group TREASURE.

The K-pop act on Friday marked its official debut with the release of its single album "The First Step: Chapter One" along with the music video for lead single "Boy."

The 12-piece act is the first to come out of management label YG Entertainment since Blackpink was introduced to the public four years ago.

The group was formed through the survival competition "Treasure Box," which aired in late 2018 to early 2019.

Through the year-and-a-half wait since the conclusion of the program, TREASURE was able to sustain fan interest by releasing performance videos, song covers and vlogs through its YouTube channel, which now has over 1.46 million subscribers. Its most viewed content, a performance video of "Going Crazy," has 26 million views as of posting.

TREASURE is composed of members Choi Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Yoon Jaehyuk, Asahi, Bang Yedam, Haruto, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeongwoo and So Junghwan.

YG Entertainment is also home to BIGBANG, 2NE1, WINNER and iKON.