K-pop stars Sandara Park and BamBam. Photo: Instagram/@daraxxi

K-pop star Sandara Park continues to show her "pusong Pinoy" (Filipino heart) by recommending local food to fellow idol and labelmate BamBam, who is in the country for a series of events this week.

BamBam, a Thai singer best known for being a member of the K-pop boy band GOT7, posted on Twitter a photo of his meal shortly after arriving in Cebu late Monday.

The photo included rice, bangus (milkfish), sisig and lechon, with BamBam writing in the caption, "Milkfish is the best."

Park replied to BamBam's post on Tuesday morning, urging her colleague to "try tocilog for your breakfast" — an interaction that a number of Filipino and K-pop fans online described as "cute."

BamBam is set to host fan-signing events in Cebu City and Parañaque on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively. On Friday, he will perform at the Mall of Asia Arena for "K-pop Masterz" alongside fellow GOT7 member Jackson Wang and rising boy band Treasure.

The Thai artist is signed with ABYSS Company, also home to Park, who rose to prominence in the K-pop scene for being a part of the iconic girl group 2NE1 from 2009 to 2016.

The pair hosted the Asia Song Festival in South Korea last October 2021.

Before entering the K-pop industry, Park had a successful acting and singing career in the Philippines.

FROM THE ARCHIVES