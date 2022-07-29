Jackson Wang is releasing a new album 'Magic Man.' Handout

Singer and producer Jackson Wang is dropping a new set of songs from his sophomore album “Magic Man.”

The new album will be out on September 9 through TEAM WANG Records, 88rising Records, Warner Records, and RYCE Music Group.

“Magic Man” will feature 10 tracks, including the previously released “Blow” and new single “Cruel,” which is produced by Cambo, Floyd Fuji, Roland Gajate Garcia, and LOUALLDAY.

"’Cruel’ is a very special record for me. It really set the precedence for where the narrative of the album needed to go and sound,” said Wang.

“'Cruel' is like a manifestation of the environments and hurdles we had to overcome at the time. Every time we felt we were getting close, something slips past us and it all felt so far away.”

Meanwhile, the “Magic Man” album follows Wang’s journey as he finds himself in an alternate reality, operating under the laws of mystery, temptation, and confusion.

It is considered as the alter ego of Wang, transporting to various realities, each bound by its own set of rules.

Earlier this year, the singer made an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” showcasing his charming personality and inspiration behind the upcoming album.

Wang made history at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival as the first-ever Chinese solo artist who performed on the Coachella main stage as part of 88rising’s ‘Head In The Clouds Forever’ set.

Wang and K-pop group Treasure are set to perform for their Pinoy fans Friday night in the concert dubbed as "K-pop Masterz," which will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Here’s the track listing of Wang’s “Magic Man”

Blow

Cruel

Champagne Cool

Go Ghost

Drive It Like You Stole It

Come Alive

Just Like Magic

All The Way

Dopamine

Blue

