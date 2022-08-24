Home  >  Entertainment

ATEEZ, iKON, GOT7's Youngjae headline K-pop Masterz 2 in Manila

Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 24 2022 06:59 PM | Updated as of Aug 24 2022 09:19 PM

MANILA (UPDATE) — South Korean boy bands ATEEZ and iKON and Choi Youngjae of the group GOT7 comprise the lineup for the second edition of K-pop Masterz in Manila, local concert promoter PULP Live World announced Wednesday.

In a series of Twitter posts, PULP announced that the 3 acts would perform at K-pop Masterz Ep. 2 in Manila, to be staged at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Sept. 13.

Tickets are priced from P3,500 to P13,500 and will go on sale starting Sept. 3 through TicketNet, based on PULP's posts.

The event marks the first time that ATEEZ, whose July offering "The World EP.1: Movement" landed at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, will perform in the Philippines since its 2018 debut.

Youngjae mounted a solo concert and fan meeting at the New Frontier Theater in July, while iKON last visited the country in 2019 for a Samsung event.

The first K-pop Masterz, held last July 29 at the Mall of Asia Arena, featured performances from boy group Treasure and GOT7 members BamBam and Jackson Wang.

