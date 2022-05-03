K-pop: iKON returns with 4th mini album 'Flashback'

South Korean boy band iKON. Photo: Instagram/@withikonic

SEOUL -- Korean boy group iKON returned on Tuesday with their fourth mini album "Flashback".

The group also dropped the music video for their title single "But You."

YG Entertainment described the song as a "synthwave genre which reinterpreted pop music from the '80s with a modern sound."

Written by Bobby, AiRPLAY, KidWine and Australia-based Filipino artist Maribelle Anes, "But You" revolves around the feelings of not being able to get over a break-up.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The other tracks in the mini album also features works by Winner's YOON and MINO, as well as iKON's Bobby, DK and Jay.

This is iKON's first release in 14 months. Their last release was "Why Why Why," which they dropped in March 2021 before participating in the reality show "Kingdom: Legendary War."

They will be having a two-day concert in Seoul in June, and a concert tour in Japan in July.

iKON is also among the "most tweeted about" K-pop groups in the Philippines in 2021, alongside labelmates Blackpink.

RELATED VIDEO