Promotional photo for K-pop boy band Seventeen’s single ‘Darl+ing,’ released on April 15, 2022. The song is among the tracks included in the group’s fourth full album, set to drop on May 27, 2022. Photo from Pledis Entertainment’s website.

MANILA – After a busy April that saw releases from a number of top acts, the K-pop frenzy continues as more popular artists are set to unveil new music this May.

Veteran idol Kim Ryeowook and boy band iKON will kick off the slew of comebacks on May 3, offering new extended plays (EPs).

Ryeowook, who debuted with Super Junior in 2005 before launching a solo career in 2016, is returning with his third EP titled “A Wild Rose,” based on teasers published on his band’s social media accounts.

The seven-track package includes lead single “Hiding Words” and pre-release song “Bluebird.”

Meanwhile, iKON takes on synth-pop for “But You,” the lead track off its upcoming fourth EP “Flashback.”

On May 4, WOODZ – a member of the South Korean-Chinese group UNIQ – will drop his fourth solo EP “Colorful Trauma,” with the lead single “I Hate You.”

Rising stars Tomorrow X Together (TXT) will also release its fourth EP, “minisode 2: Thursday’s Child,” on May 9.

Label Big Hit Music said the upcoming record is a continuation of the story weaved into the quintet’s past releases.

The new album “depicts a boy who is going through a breakup during his transition to adulthood and is on a journey to understand himself and the world around him,” Big Hit said in a statement posted on the fan community app WeVerse.

Boy band Ciipher – best known for being created by Korean superstar Rain – and soloist Jeong Sewoon join the May line-up, both unveiling new EPs on the 11th.

On May 16, six-piece boy band Astro will return with its third full album, “Drive to the Starry Road.”

Oneus and AB6IX are also releasing new EPs on the 17th and 18th, respectively.

Capping off the month (at least for now) is top boy group Seventeen, which will release its fourth studio album “Face the Sun” on May 27.

The month will also see notable acts enter the K-pop scene, starting with girl group Le Sserafim on May 2.

Le Sserafim is the first female act created by K-pop juggernaut Hybe through its subsidiary Source Music. The sextet includes former IZ*ONE members Miyawaki Sakura and Kim Chaewon.

CLASS:Y, another girl group formed through the survival show “My Teenage Girl,” is scheduled to debut on May 5.

Psy, who rose to global popularity with his 2012 single “Gangnam Style,” is also set to debut his first boy group TNX on May 17.

Boy band GOT7 and soloist Kang Daniel are reportedly releasing new music this month though no specific dates have been mentioned.

K-pop is one of South Korea’s most successful cultural exports, drawing massive and dedicated fanbases across the globe.

