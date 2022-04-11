K-pop: SHINee’s Onew makes comeback with ‘Dice’

Promotional photo for SHINee member Onew’s solo release ‘Dice,’ released on April 11, 2022. Photo from SHINEE’s official Facebook page

South Korean singer Onew, leader of the boy band SHINee, made a comeback Monday with his second extended play (EP), marking first new solo release in over three years.

The 32-year-old idol dropped “Dice,” composed of six tracks, including the lead single of the same title.

The song “Dice” has “refreshing synth sounds,” SM Entertainment said in a statement. Its lyrics talk about a person who is willing to bet everything on a loved one despite knowing they are in a losing game.

“When I heard the demo, the synth sound was so fun and it got me energized which was why I chose it,” Onew said of the song in a YouTube livestream ahead of the EP’s release.

Other tracks on the EP are “Sunshine,” a funky electro-pop song about escaping a boring day to go on a trip; “On The Way,” featuring dreamy sounds; “Love Phobia,” about the contradictory feelings of being skeptical yet wanting eternal love,” and “Yeowoobi,” which has lo-fi and ambient sounds.

The final track, “In the Whale,” credits Onew as a lyricist.

“I wrote the lyrics for all the songs but this was the only song that made it,” he said in the livestream.

Onew, whose real name is Lee Jin-Ki, made his solo debut with the EP “Voice,” released in December 5, 2018, five days before he enlisted for his mandatory military service.

He was discharged from the military in July 2020, after which he began appearing in musicals and reality TV shows. He also released an album with SHINee in February 2021.

Onew debuted with SHINee in 2008. He has since expanded his career outside of K-pop, appearing in TV dramas such as the 2016 hit “Descendants of the Sun” and a number of musicals.