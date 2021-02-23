K-pop: SHINee releases music video for latest single 'Don't Call Me'

Watch more in iWantTFC

South Korean group SHINee has released the music video for its latest single "Don't Call Me."

"Don't Call Me" is the carrier track of the group's seventh full album with the same title. The album contains nine songs: "Don't Call Me," "Heart Attack," "Marry You," "CØDE," "I Really Want You," "Kiss Kiss," "Body Rhythm," "Attention," and "빈칸 (Kind)."

According to South Korean entertainment site Soompi, "Don't Call Me" was composed by Kenzie, Dwayne ‘Dem Jointz’ Abernathy Jr., and Rodnae ‘Chikk’ Bell.

The Korean lyrics of the song, which tells the feeling of someone who was betrayed, was written by Kenzie.

As of writing, the music video of "Don't Call Me" has been viewed more than 5.4 million times since it was uploaded on YouTube on February 22.

SHINee, which debuted in May 2008, is preparing for its 13th anniversary.

