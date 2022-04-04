Screen capture from YG Entertainment's Instagram post.

SEOUL – K-pop superstars BIGBANG finally returned with new music, their first in four years.

BIGBANG released the music video for their single "Still Life" late Monday (Tuesday midnight Korean time). "Still Life" features minimal instrumentation, highlighting the quartet's soulful vocals as they sing about the past and the passage of time measured by the seasons, evoking a sense of nostalgia.

This is the group's first release as a quartet, following the departure of member Seungri in 2019.

The hashtag "#BIGBANG_StillLife" topped Twitter trends hours before the release of the official music video.

Fans of the group, known as "VIPs", have been waiting for the group's comeback. Their last release was "Flower Road" back in March 2018.

YG first announced BIGBANG's comeback plans in February, on the same day it announced member T.O.P did not renew his contract with the agency.

This is also the group's first comeback after the remaining members - T.O.P, Taeyang, G-Dragon and Daesung - finished their mandatory military service.

BIGBANG debuted in August 2006, originally as a five-piece act until Seungri retired from the entertainment industry in 2019 after figuring in sex crimes.

Dubbed the "Kings of K-pop," the group has become one of the most influential acts in K-pop history, helping spread the "Korean wave" internationally.

BIGBANG is known for their chart-topping hits "Lies", "Haru Haru", "Fantastic Baby", and "Bang Bang Bang", among many others.

Its individual members have also made a name for themselves, with each having their own solo releases.

YG Entertainment is home to a number of South Korean idol groups with large global fanbases, including Blackpink, Winner, iKON, and Treasure.

