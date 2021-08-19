MANILA — Dubbed the "Kings of K-pop," BIGBANG officially made their debut on August 19, 2006.
Originally composed of members G-Dragon, Taeyang, Daesung, T.O.P and Seungri, the boy group became one of the most influential acts in K-pop history, helping spread the Korean wave internationally.
Throughout their 15-year-long career in the K-pop industry, BIGBANG had their fair share of achievements and controversies, the biggest of which was Seungri's departure from the group (and retirement from the entertainment industry) in 2019, while all the remaining members of the group were doing their military service.
It's been five years since the group's last release, their third Korean studio album "MADE," which marked their 10th anniversary. They were supposed to perform at the Coachella Valley Music Festival in 2020, which should have been their first performance as a group in years. The music festival, however, was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To celebrate 15 wonderful years with BIGBANG, here's a look-back at some of the group's (and individual members') notable singles:
1. We Belong Together (2006)
BIGBANG debuted with the release of their self-titled single album, "Big Bang," which included the track "We Belong Together," composed by G-Dragon, and featuring 2NE1's Park Bom.
2. Lies (2007)
BIGBANG made their breakthrough in the Korean music scene with the release of "Lies," the lead single of their first extended play "Always."
3. Last Farewell (2007)
Banking on the success of "Lies," BIGBANG released their second EP "Hot Issue" on November of the same year, with the lead single "Last Farewell." Just like "Lies," the song stayed on top of the music charts for several weeks.
4. Haru Haru (2008)
"Haru Haru" is the lead single of BIGBANG's third Korean EP "Stand Up," released in 2008 upon their return to South Korea following their successful Japanese debut.
5. Tonight (2011)
In 2011, BIGBANG returned with "Tonight" after almost two years of individual projects and promotions in Japan.
6. Fantastic Baby (2012)
Released in 2012, "Fantastic Baby" may well be considered as one of BIGBANG's most popular hits, gaining millions of views on YouTube at a time when streaming music videos was not yet as common as it is now.
7. Monster (2012)
Also released in 2012, "Monster" is part of BIGBANG's special edition "Still Alive" album. The release of the special edition album further boosted the group's international popularity.
8. Bang Bang Bang (2015)
After a two-year hiatus, BIGBANG returned in 2015 with a special single project for their album "MADE." From May to August 2015, the group released two singles per month. "Bang Bang Bang" was released as part of the "A" single album.
9. Sober (2015)
Just like "Bang Bang Bang," "Sober" is part of BIGBANG's special release project as part of single album "D." It has a fun and colorful vibe that's nothing like its title.
10. Last Dance (2016)
Released in December 2016, "Last Dance" is a slow ballad that highlights the members' emotions. Along with "Fxxk It," it is the group's last release before going on their mandatory military service.
11. Crooked (2013)
Aside from group releases, each member of BIGBANG released their own singles. The group's leader, G-Dragon, released "Crooked" in 2013, and it became one of his most successful singles.
12. Wedding Dress (2009)
"Wedding Dress" is probably one of Taeyang's most popular singles. Released in 2009, it would eventually be the second single of his first solo album "Solar."
13. Look at Me, Gwisoon (2013)
Daesung made his solo debut in 2008 with the trot song "Look at Me, Gwisoon." Due to his immense popularity in Japan, the song was eventually translated into Japanese and included in his 2014 Japanese album, "Delight."
14. Turn It Up (2010)
BIGBANG's rapper T.O.P. released his solo single "Turn It Up" in 2010. In the same year, he and G-Dragon formed a subunit and released the album "GD & TOP."
15. Strong Baby (2009)
In 2009, BIGBANG's former member Seungri recorded "Strong Baby," which was released as part of the group's second album "Remember." The song title alluded to Seungri's position as the youngest member of the group, which he held until his departure in 2019.