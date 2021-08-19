BIGBANG's G-Dragon, Taeyang, Daesung, T.O.P and former member Seungri in a photo posted on the group's official Facebook page in 2017.

MANILA — Dubbed the "Kings of K-pop," BIGBANG officially made their debut on August 19, 2006.

Originally composed of members G-Dragon, Taeyang, Daesung, T.O.P and Seungri, the boy group became one of the most influential acts in K-pop history, helping spread the Korean wave internationally.

Throughout their 15-year-long career in the K-pop industry, BIGBANG had their fair share of achievements and controversies, the biggest of which was Seungri's departure from the group (and retirement from the entertainment industry) in 2019, while all the remaining members of the group were doing their military service.

It's been five years since the group's last release, their third Korean studio album "MADE," which marked their 10th anniversary. They were supposed to perform at the Coachella Valley Music Festival in 2020, which should have been their first performance as a group in years. The music festival, however, was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To celebrate 15 wonderful years with BIGBANG, here's a look-back at some of the group's (and individual members') notable singles: