Photo from YG Entertainment's official website

K-pop superstars BIGBANG are set to make their highly anticipated comeback, releasing new music for the first time in 4 years, record label YG Entertainment announced Monday.

Based on a statement translated into English and published by K-pop news portal Soompi, YG said BIGBANG would release a new song in spring or some time in early 2022.

"[BIGBANG] has already completed recording their new song, and they are currently preparing to shoot the music video," it said.

YG also announced that BIGBANG member T.O.P would be leaving the company after 16 years but assured that he would continue to promote with the group.

"T.O.P’s exclusive contract with YG has ended, and he will be taking on a wide variety of new challenges as both an artist and an entrepreneur," YG said.

"As long as the conditions are right, [T.O.P] will always participate in BIGBANG’s activities whenever he is able," it added.

The upcoming release marks BIGBANG's first new music since "Flower Road" from March 2018.

BIGBANG debuted in August 2006, originally as a five-piece act until Seungri retired from the entertainment industry in 2019 after figuring in sex crimes.

Dubbed the "Kings of K-pop," the group — composed of T.O.P, Taeyang, G-Dragon and Daesung — has become one of the most influential acts in K-pop history, helping spread the "Korean wave" internationally.

YG Entertainment is home to a number of South Korean idol groups with large global fanbases, including Blackpink, Winner, iKON, and Treasure.

