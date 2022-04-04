Promotional photo for K-pop singer Suho’s second solo release, ‘Grey Suit.’ Photo from EXO’s official Facebook page



More than two years after unveiling a “self-portrait” to show an image far from his identity as a member of supergroup EXO, South Korean singer Suho is back, channeling his soothing vocals to deliver songs reflecting on time.

The K-pop star, whose real name is Kim Jun-myeon, released Monday his second solo EP “Grey Suit,” marking his return to music after being discharged from mandatory military service in February.

In a livestream ahead of the EP’s release, the 30-year-old artist said he was heavily involved in producing the six-track record, which takes time as its main theme.

“I participated in various parts of preparing this album [from] planning the album concept, lyrics writing and all,” he said.

The EXO leader said the EP was inspired by German writer Michael Ende’s fantasy novel “Momo,” which follows a young girl’s battle against “time thieves” known as the Grey Gentlemen.

“This is like a fairytale for adults talking about how to make use of time,” Suho said of the book, which he read after seeing a stage adaptation.

“When I was in the military, I always thought about how to make better use of my time, writing letters and keeping a diary,” Suho, who entered the military in May 2020, recounted.

The EP’s lead single, also titled “Grey Suit,” is a progressive rock song that talks about how one’s emotions become more colorful after a gray period and being reunited with a lover.

“After going through a gray and dark period, you meet your love again and start feeling various emotions, which are compared to colors and lights,” Suho said.

Suho debuted as a soloist in March 2020 through the EP “Self-Portrait,” which featured mellow pop and rock songs, a far cry from his EXO’s upbeat dance singles.

In “Self-Portrait,” Suho reportedly said he sought to make music that “captured the color and musicality of Kim Jun-myeon,” different from the ones he showed through his group.

Suho entered the K-pop scene in 2012 with EXO, which will celebrate its 10th anniversary on April 8.

The band is scheduled to hold an in-person fan meet in Seoul on April 9, with five members – Suho, Xiumin, D.O., Kai and Sehun – participating in the event. Baekhyun, Chen and Chanyeol are currently in the military while Chinese member Lay continues to promote in his home country.

